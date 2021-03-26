CD episode: In new video, woman doubts credibility of SIT probe

She says she will come before the SIT only after security is provided to her parents

In a major twist to the ongoing investigation, the woman in the CD scandal involving the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi released another video on Thursday in which she expressed doubts over the credibility of probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and sought protection to her family.

This is the second video released by her seeking protection.

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Referring to the missing complaint filed by her family, she said, “My family did not give a complaint on their own,” but did not elaborate.

“Security of my family is most important,” she said, requesting Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders D.K. Shivakumar and K.R. Ramesh Kumar, and women’s organisations to help her.

She further said the safety of her parents was important and that she would come before the SIT only after security was provided to them.

“I had sent a video to the SIT on March 12 addressing the Home Minister and seeking protection. But the video was made public 30 minutes after [Mr.] Jarkiholi filed a complaint. This has raised doubts on whom the SIT is protecting,” she said in the video released a day after the legislature session was abruptly adjourned seven days ahead of the schedule following a stalemate over the CD issue.

It may be recalled that the victim had earlier released a video requesting the Home Minister to provide security. In the earlier video, she had accused Mr. Jarkiholi of cheating her by promising a government job.

The SIT on Wednesday took away the mobile phone of Mr. Jarkiholi to analyse the data to ascertain his communication details with the woman and others.

Meanwhile, close on the heels of the release of the second video, SIT officials held a meeting to step up investigation to track down the woman.

On her trail

While special teams are on the trail of the woman and other prime accused since the scandal broke out, the woman releasing the second video has posed a challenge to the officials besides embarrassing them.

Soumendu Mukherjee

Soumendu Mukherjee, head of the SIT, held a detailed discussion with the officials.

Top-ranking officials are reportedly concerned about why the woman has not been traced, though a technical cell of the CCB is working to track her digital footprint. According to sources, the video was recorded from a device, presumably from a mobile phone, and re-recorded on a laptop. There is a person who recorded the video and identity of the person and his location is being probed.

The officials are yet to find out from where the video was uploaded.

Sources in the Police Department said the video was being recorded on the mobile phone and different apps had been used to upload the same. This is to mask the source of the video.

The SIT chief asked the officials to ensure security to her family and question the family members again to get clues about her.

Reacting to the video message, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the SIT was conducting an impartial investigation and would focus on bringing out the truth. The SIT had also questioned Mr. Jarkiholi and probing all angles, he said.

The SIT is not for or against anyone but its only intention was to find out the truth, he reiterated. The investigation is on the right track and progress cannot be discussed at this juncture, he said.