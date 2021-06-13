CD case: SIT questions extortion-accused

Naresha Gowda and Shravan Kumar, accused of extortion in an alleged sex CD case involving former BJP Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, on Saturday appeared before the Special Investigation Team for questioning.

The duo, who were given conditional bail four days ago, reportedly told the officials that the victim was introduced to them through a common friend and had sought their help. They denied having knowledge about the CD or the alleged extortion calls made to Mr. Jarkiholi.

Statement recorded

The police have recorded their statement and also taken their mobile phones for analysis to ascertain their locations and anyone they may they have contacted while they were on the run. The SIT officials let off the duo asking them to appear before them whenever they are summoned.

It may be mentioned here that the woman victim in the case has moved the High Court of Karnataka challenging the legality of the constitution of the SIT probing the case. She has alleged that the probe is being ‘handheld and controlled by the political bosses of the SIT’.