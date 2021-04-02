CD case: SIT conducts inspection of crime scene

Bengaluru

02 April 2021 00:00 IST

Victim’s counsel demands immediate arrest of Ramesh Jarkiholi

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sexual abuse case involving BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, on Thursday, conducted a mahazar (spot inspection) of the scene of crime, a posh flat reportedly owned by a former Minister.

The woman, who has filed a complaint with the police, accompanied the sleuths for the exercise. She had in her statement before the judicial magistrate and the SIT alleged that the former Minister had taken her to the flat and sexually abused her, sources said.

The SIT also conducted a mahazar of the paying guest accommodation where the victim lived in until recently. SIT officials had raided the accommodation from where they claimed to have recovered ₹9 lakh in cash, prior to the victim appearing before the police. The police were tight-lipped on whether or not the victim has disputed the seizure from her accommodation in her absence.

The police have also seized the victim’s phone and her SIM card for forensic examination. She has claimed in her statement that Mr. Jarkiholi not only chatted with her on her phone but also made lewd video calls, and has reportedly submitted screenshots and other evidence of several messages and calls. The mobile phone along with the alleged sex video and voice samples collected from the victim would be sent for forensic examination, SIT officials said.

Meanwhile, the victim’s counsel K.N. Jagadish Kumar addressed the media through a social media platform and demanded that the SIT immediately arrest Mr. Jarkiholi. “The victim has deposed before both the magistrate and the SIT, provided supporting evidence, and medical tests and mahazar of the crime scene have also been conducted. What are the police waiting for to arrest the accused in the case?” he said.

He also raised suspicion on the integrity of the SIT. “The Chief Minister says the accused will come clean and invites him to campaign for the party in the bypolls. What message does this send to the police officers? It is obvious that this has obstructed his arrest,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, the State government has appointed senior advocate S. Kiran Javali and CBI advocate P. Prasanna Kumar as Special Public Prosecutors in the sexual abuse case. While Mr. Javali will handle all High Court-related matters, the SIT will be represented by Mr. Kumar in the trial court, sources said.