CD case: Parents lodge kidnap plaint

In yet another twist to the CD sex scandal allegedly involving the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, Belagavi city police have registered a complaint by a person who has alleged that his daughter has been kidnapped in Bengaluru by unknown persons. The victim is said to be the woman who figures with Mr. Jarkiholi in the CD.

The complainant has alleged that his daughter was kidnapped from a hostel in Bengaluru. The parents of the woman also released a video asking the government and the police to trace their daughter.

As per the complaint, unidentified persons threatened, sexually harassed, and tortured the woman. Some persons have also created an “obscene” CD about the woman and shared it.

In the video released after filing the complaint, the woman’s mother said the family had tried to get in touch with the daughter after the CD was played on news channels. “She said she had done no wrong and someone had morphed her picture,” said the mother. “She told us that she had been held against her will... After two days, her phone was switched off and we don’t know where she is now,” she said.

A complaint has been registered and it would be investigated, said K. Thiyagarajan, Police Commissioner.

In Bengaluru, the Special Investigation Team on Tuesday recorded the statement of Mr. Jarkiholi in the CD scandal case. This was a technical requirement as he is the complainant in the case, officials said.