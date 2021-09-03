CCTV cameras must in all shops

Hassan

03 September 2021 18:54 IST

Hassan Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda has said all business establishments in Hassan city limits should have closed-circuit tv cameras installed. The shopkeepers and businessmen had been instructed to install them to avoid theft cases.

Mr. Gowda told presspersons in Hassan on Friday that the department had already served notices to the shopkeepers to install the cameras. “Those who fail to follow the instruction will face action. There is a provision to slap penalty ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹ 10,000. The businessmen should install cameras and help the police bring down crimes”, he said.

Arrested

Holenarsipur Police have arrested three people in connection with the murder of a woman, reported in Holenarsipur recently. The woman was murdered by throwing a boulder on her face. She was killed over an old rivalry, the SP said.

Helpline

The officer appealed to the public to call emergency helpline 112 in case of any crime in their locality. The helpline would be active 24 hours.Four vehicles have been deployed for emergency response in Hassan city limits, he said.