CCTV cameras installed at Bilal Bagh

Bengaluru

24 February 2020 11:49 IST

The protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizen, and National Population Register at Bilal Bagh, which is led by women and supported by students, entered the 16th day on Sunday.

The organisers have installed seven CCTV cameras at the venue to address safety concerns. Syed Imran, a businessman who has been volunteering at the protest venue since the start, said, “Over 1,000 people come to the protest here. We decided to install cameras as there were some instances of theft. Also, if anything goes wrong, we want to have footage of our protest.”

Last week, several women were on a relay fast as they wanted the intervention of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

On Sunday, members of the Sikh community performed kirtans at the protest venue. The organisers have also arranged drawing classes for children and a temporary library for the protesters.

Renowned personalities such as actor Naseeruddin Shah, politician Jignesh Mevani, and historian Ramachandra Guha have visited Bilal Bagh where the protest is being held on the lines of Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi.