CCTV cameras at COVID-19 wards in all government hospitals

To ensure transparency, all government hospitals have been asked to install CCTV cameras in their COVID-19 wards, said Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, he said this should be done in wards as well as ICUs of hospitals where COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment. He said relatives can see what kind of treatment patients are receiving this way.

He also urged relatives not to visit hospitals as they could spread fungal infection. “This move will reduce the entry of outsiders and will help in controlling mucormycosis. This will also ensure that the medical staff carry out their duties properly,” he said.

Dr. Sudhakar also noted that in a few hospitals, there were complaints that senior doctors were not attending to COVID-19 patients and were directing postgraduate students to treat them. He said all hospitals would have to provide a roster of their duty chart to the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Shortage of doctors

Meanwhile, 1,763 doctors and general practitioners have been recruited to strengthen the health sector in the State, the Minister said. This includes 715 specialists, 75 general medicine practitioners, 57 general surgeons, 145 gynaecologists, 40 ENT specialists, 35 dermatologists, 142 anaesthesiologists, and 153 paediatricians. The Minister , however, said there was a shortage of radiologists, with only 17 being recruited. He also said that 1,048 general medical practitioners would be recruited and the move would help the people of North Karnataka, where there is a shortage of doctors.

Dr. Sudhakar also condemned attacks on doctors on COVID-19 duty. “Attacks on women employees who are on COVID-19 duty is not acceptable. The health warriors are doing selfless service risking their lives. It [such an attack] is punishable with up to five years imprisonment,” he said.

Vaccine price

Health and Family Welfare Minister Minister K. Sudhakar on Monday refused to intervene in the pricing of vaccines at private hospitals. When reporters asked if the State government would cap the price of vaccines, he said, “Those who want free vaccines can get themselves vaccinated at government hospitals or primary health centres. While the State governments are getting the vaccines at a particular cost, private hospitals will be paying extra as they have to procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers,” he said. Many hospitals are charging ₹850 for one dose of Covishield and ₹1,250 for one dose of Covaxin.

Action against pvt. hospitals

There have been many reports of private hospitals refusing to hand over the bodies of patients until their families clear the medical bills. Now, all Deputy Commissioners have been asked to initiate action against such hospitals and cancel their licence.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, in a circular, said that the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act clearly states that hospitals cannot demand the clearance of bills before handing over the bodies of patients. Deputy Commissioners have been asked to submit reports on such hospitals on a weekly basis.