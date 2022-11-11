CCE for candidates selected in Agniveer rally

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 11, 2022 21:49 IST

The Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for candidates selected in Haveri Agniveer Rally will be held at Alwa’s Educational Institute, Moodbidri, Dakshin Kannada, under the aegis of Army Recruiting Officer, Mangaluru, on Sunday. Candidates from 11 districts of Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Davangere, Gadag, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga will appear in the subject exam. Candidates have been instructed to report at 4 a.m. on November 13 at Alwa’s Educational Institute with a black or blue pen and a clipboard for the exam.

