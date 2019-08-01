CCD staff reminisce about time spent with Siddhartha

For Coffee Day employees, the death of their chairman V.G. Siddhartha was a professional and personal loss.

Except for ‘The Square’ by CCD on Vittal Mallya road, most Cafe Coffee Day outlets remained opened. The upper echelons of the management made their way to Chikkamagaluru to attend Siddhartha’s funeral.

An employee in an outlet on Brigade Road followed the funeral proceedings on her mobile phone while multitasking customers’ orders. She recounted her brief encounter with Siddhartha when she was working in the Cunningham Road branch.

“When he visited the branch, he spoke well and was courteous. He paid for his order and thanked me before leaving. I found this surprising, as not many bosses do that.”

‘Spreading its branches’

For Ranvir Singh, manager of a branch in Barton Centre on M.G. Road, it was Siddhartha’s vision that allowed him to land a job in the city. “I come from Bihar and have been working for the company for almost five years. My family survives because he gave me the opportunity to work. The company was growing and spreading its branches. He was a good leader who gave jobs to 50,000 people,” he said.

Mr. Singh met Siddhartha for the first time five months ago.

“He was kind and humble. He would treat you like his child. He never behaved like a typical chairman...he was not arrogant. He was good to everyone, especially the staff. He welcomed everyone regardless of the walk of life they came from.”