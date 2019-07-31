Siddhartha death: Unearth invisible hands that ended his life, says Congress

A day after the founder-CEO of popular coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day V.G. Siddhartha went missing, his body was recovered on the banks of Nethravati river in Mangaluru of Wednesday. Several leaders and industrialists condoled his demise.

Here are the updates:

Unearth invisible hands that ended his life, says Congress

The Congress’s Karnataka unit on Wednesday sought an impartial and fair investigation into the death of Coffee Day Enterprises founder V G Siddhartha, saying “the invisible hands that ended his life” should be uncovered.

The party said the matter “is very unfortunate“.

Congress spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa said, “He was killed mercilessly by tax terrorists who are now seeking to besmirch his memory by selectively leaking material against him.”

V. Ranganath appointed Interim CEO of Café Coffee Day

V. Ranganath has been appointed as the interim chairman of the Coffee Day Enterprises.

A statement from the company said the the Board of Directors would meet on August 8 to decide the next course of action.

In the statement filed to the NSE and BSE, the company also said Nitin Bagmane has been appointed as the interim COO.

Mr. Ranganath is the non-executive Independent Director of the firm.

Siddhartha's body to be kept in Chikkamagaluru

The body of Siddhartha was taken to Chethanahalli near Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district after completing post mortem at the mortuary of Government Wenlock Hospital on July 31.

The ambulance carrying the body left the hospital at 10.45 am.

Some of the relatives and friends of Siddhartha accompanied the body, which will be kept in ABC office Chikkamagaluru to enable the people to pay last respects.

The body will be kept in Chikkamagaluru from 2 pm to 4.30 pm, his relatives said.

Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy mourn

“Siddharatha’s death came as a shock to me. I have known him over the last 35 years. He was a simple person. My condolence to his family. The state government should a proper investigation into his tragic death,” tweeted Deve Gowda in Kannada.

“I am shocked to know the death of businessman Siddhartha, a close friend of me for the last 25 years. He introduced Karnataka’s coffee industry and created thousands of jobs through his coffee estates and a countrywide chain of retail outlets Cafe Coffee Day. Karnataka has lost a great businessman,” tweeted Kumaraswamy in Kannada.

CCD outlets shut today

The popular retail chain Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) decided to shut shop on Wednesday across the country in memory of its founder—chairman V.G. Siddharatha, who died in Karnataka under mysterious condition.

“All our 1,750 retail outlets in about 240 cities will remain shut for the day as a mark of respect to our founder—chairman Siddhartha who is no more,” the source told IANS.

Offices of the CCD, including the Coffee Global Enterprises and the Amalgamated Bean Coffee (ABC) will also remain shut across the country.

Modi betrayed people who voted for hassle-free economy: Singhvi

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying the people who voted for an independent and hassle-free economy.

His comments came shortly after CCD owner V G Siddhartha’s body was found in the Netravati river in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

The Congress has also given adjournment notices in Lok Sabha to discuss what led to the death of Siddhartha.

“There is an old notion of government has no business in business and Modi in his pre 2014 election campaign made a big deal about it. Today he has absolutely betrayed the people who voted for him to see a robust, independent, hassle free economy,” Mr. Singhvi said on Twitter.

Singhvi also alleged that, “Since his re-election, Modi has tried majoritarianism, minoritarianism, Kashmir, Pakistan, Muslim women, Ram and even Man vs Wild to divert the attention of the people. From what exactly? Failing economy, rising unemployment, failing infra, farmers dying, failing law and order,” he said in another tweet

Tax terrorism killing budding entrepreneurs, says Siddaramaiah

Mourning the death of Siddhartha, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the union government of "selectively" favouring corporates.

"The death of V G Siddhartha is both disturbing & mysterious. The reasons & the invisible hands that ended his life in this tragic way should be unearthed through impartial & fair investigation.

"Our party & I shall always stand with Shri. S M Krishna in their fight for justice.

"The letter supposed to have written by V G Siddhartha few days before his death has discussed about tax terrorism, which is an ugly face of politically motivated institutions.

"What signals are we sending to the budding entrepreneurs without even an attempt to reform?

"Few 'Bhakts' are quick to criticize opposition, for blaming ruling govt of favouring capitalists, as they feel Siddhartha's case disproves it.

"Truth is, we blamed govt for favouring 'FEW' 'CRONY' capitalists.

"Make it a level playing field for compassionate visionaries," Mr. Siddaramaiah tweeted.

I knew Siddhartha for some 20 years. He was really an icon for Kannadiga entrepreneurs. He was a very genial and self-effacing human being whose modesty was natural in spite of what he had achieved. The news of his passing away is truly shocking and shattering, said Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh.

Coffee Day Enterprises shares further plummet 20%

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd further plummeted 20% to hit its lowest trading permissible limit for the day on Wednesday after its Chairman and Managing Director V.G. Siddhartha’s body was found.

The body of Café Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha, who had gone missing, was found on Wednesday, July 31, in the Nethravati river in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka after 36 hours of intense search, officials said.

The scrip tumbled 20% to ₹123.25 — its 52-week low level as well as its lowest trading permissible limit for the day — on the BSE.

At the NSE, it dropped 20% to hit its one year low as also its lower limit of ₹122.75.

In two days, the company’s market valuation has tanked by ₹1,463.32 crore to ₹2,603.68 crore on the BSE.

Yediyurappa condoles the death of Siddhartha

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has expressed shock and deep condolences over death of Mr. V.G. Siddhartha, founder of Cafe Coffee Day and son-in-law of former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna.

"My heart goes with the bereaved family and May God rest his soul in peace", he said in his message.

He said he will be visiting Moodigere in Chikkamagalur district today to pay his last respects.

Body to be taken to Moodigere

Mangalore Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said Mr. Siddhartha’s family had been informed and the body was kept at Wenlock Hospital for further formalities, including the post-mortem.

The body will be taken to Chethana Halli, near Moodigere in Chikkamagaluru district later in the day, according to his relatives and friends.

Member of Legislative Council Pranesh, who is a close relative of Mr. Siddhartha, said Chethana Halli was his native place and that the final rites will be performed there.