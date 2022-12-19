CCB unearths poaching racket; man held with blackbuck horns, tusks, and deer skin

  1. EPaper
December 19, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials nabbed a 40-year-old man from Davangere and recovered blackbuck horns, spotted deer skin, elephant tusks, and porqupine quills which he was trying to sell to his clients in Hebbal on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials, posing as clients, approached the accused Senthil, and caught him red-handed with a bag containing the wildlife articles, CCB officials said.

The accused, according to the officials, is a part of the poaching network and was assigned to sell while getting the articles from his poaching team working in and around Davangere .

The accused had agreed to take it to his associates, who are staying with the Tribals and hunting wild animals for meat and skin, bones, and horns. The accused has been booked under the Wildlife Act and taken into custody.

