CCB unearths LPG refilling racket

The Central Crime Branch police on Saturday busted an LPG refilling racket and arrested two persons. The two men had been operating the illegal unit from a poultry farm in Chikkajala for the last few months.

A police team raided the farm and seized 500 LPG cylinders worth ₹7 lakh. According to the police, the cylinders belong to all major LPG supply companies. “The two men sourced the cylinders from their contact. With their stock, they refilled small cylinders and sold them at higher rates. Not only is the racket illegal, the unit they were operating was a safety hazard. We have taken the duo into custody,” said a police officer.