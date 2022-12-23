CCB unearths drug racket; one arrested

December 23, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The narcotics wing of the CCB on Friday arrested a Nigerian national and recovered 250 gm of MDMA powder worth ₹25 lakh.

The accused identified as Agbu Chike Anthony was arrested while he was waiting to deliver the drugs to his clients in Electronics City.

Inquiries revealed that the accused had come to city four years ago on business visa and started peddling drugs. He would source the drugs from his contact in Goa and sell it to students and private firm employees for a price ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹12,000 per gram. The accused was arrested earlier by K.G. Halli police in a similar case last year. He came out on bail and continued to peddle drugs, a police officer said.