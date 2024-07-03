GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CCB unearths drug racket, arrests two foreigners

Published - July 03, 2024 06:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch on Monday arrested two foreign nationals and recovered synthetic drugs worth ₹12 lakh.

The accused, identified as Cyril, 23, from Ghana, and Imanuel, 27, from Nigeria, had come to India on business and student visas and allegedly started peddling drugs, sourcing them from Goa, Delhi, and Mumbai . The police raided their house and recovered drugs including MDMA, ecstasy, and cocaine.

The duo have been booked under the NDPS Act. They were involved in similar cases earlier, the police said.

In another incident, the CCB officials raided an apparel shop and seized readymade garments worth ₹1.3 crore sold under international brand names. The police arrested shop owner Narasimharaju, operating from BEML layout in RR Nagar, and registered a case of copyright act against him.

