CCB unearths another drug racket, arrests Nigerian national

Published - September 23, 2024 06:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The anti-narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch on Monday unearthed a drug racket and arrested a Nigerian national who had allegedly roped in a local woman as his partner to peddle drugs.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials tracked down the accused Michael Okoli at a rented house in Balaji Layout of Yerappanahalli. The officials recovered 1.5 kg of MDMA worth ₹1.5 crore and three mobile phones. The police also arrested Sahana, who was living with him.

Inquiries revealed that the accused was part of an inter-State drug racket as the police had arrested his associate earlier in July and recovered 4 kg of MDMA crystals from him. Based on his information, the police arrested Michael, who was arrested by K.R. Puram police for peddling drugs in 2018. He was released on bail but allegedly continued to peddle drugs.

The police booked the duo under the NDPS Act and remanded them to judicial custody.

