CCB takes over probe into murder of advocate

The Special Investigation Team of the Central Crime Branch has taken over the probe into the murder of Naushad Kashimji, who was gunned down in April 2009 near his apartment in Mangaluru.

The CCB has taken custody of Ravi Pujari for 10 days. The police are probing the role of the underworld don who allegedly ordered the hit. The Mangaluru-based advocate had represented Dawood Ibrahim’s alleged associate and sharp-shooter Abdul Rasheed Hassan alias Rashid Malbari.

All 97 cases

The team headed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil are probing all the 97 cases in which Pujari is allegedly involved, of which 47 cases are registered in Bengaluru alone. The police recently submitted a chargesheet against the don in two cases including the Shabnam Developers case, where two people were shot dead.

The CCB is also probing a case of extortion of a builder that was registered in Whitefield police station.