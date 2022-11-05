CCB sleuths arrest Nigerian national for peddling MDMA

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 05, 2022 20:35 IST

The Narcotics Wing of the CCB arrested a Nigerian national and recovered 230 g of MDMA crystals worth ₹20 lakh from him.

The accused was caught red-handed while he was waiting to deliver the drugs to his clients on Hennur Main Road. According to the police, the accused had come to the city three years ago on a business visa and overstayed even after his travel documents expired. Using his contact, the accused started sourcing MDMA and selling it to his clients. He was arrested by the K.G. Halli police in a similar case in September last year. After coming out on bail, he continued to peddle drugs, a police officer said.

The police seized two phones from the accused and are analyzing call record details to ascertain his contacts.

