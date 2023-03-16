CCB seizes ₹2.4 crore-worth drugs, arrests 13 peddlers

March 16, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a series of operations across the city for the last one week, officials of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) busted an inter-State drug racket, arrested 13 peddlers, and recovered synthetic drugs worth ₹2.4 crore.

S.D. Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner of Police heading the CCB wing, said the peddlers have adopted a novel modus operandi to peddle drugs to their customers, ranging from communicating and sharing the location through WhatsApp to delivering the drugs using courier and delivery apps.

The CCB carried out operations in nine places across the city, including Hennur, Kodigehalli, HSR Layout, Puttenahalli, Talaghattapura, Koramangala, Bommanahalli, K.R. Pura, and Banasawadi police station limits.

Citing a case in Talaghattapura, the officials said the local peddlers operated a contactless supply method and would get the delivery orders from their boss operating from Kerala. The accused would place the drugs in an isolated place and share the location with the consumers through their boss. The accused would then wait at a distance to confirm about the consumer reaching the spot and picking up the consignment .

In another case, the police arrested a peddler from Chamarajanagar who modified the backseat of his car to create a secret chamber to store the drugs. He would visit the consumers directly and deliver the drugs.

“Many of the local peddlers are sourcing drugs from foreign peddlers from Bengaluru and even other parts of the State. Investigations are on to track down the source of the drugs,” Mr. Sharanappa said.

City Police Commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy appreciated the CCB operation and said the police have come across information that a majority of the consumers are students of reputed colleges and IT/BT professionals, who are under the scanner.

Apart from busting drug cases, the city police are also working on breaking the chain of supply through various measures and stepping up vigil, he said.