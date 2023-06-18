CCB raids three bars and restaurants running live-band

June 18, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a night-long operation since Saturday, officials of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided bars and restaurants in several parts of the city for allegedly running band live bands illegally, and forcing the women to dance in front of the customers .

A total of nine accused have been arrested, while 210 customers were booked, and 87 women rescued .

Based on a tip-off , a team of officials raided Fuel Resto bar situated on Richmond Road and arrested three accused of running the illegal show. The accused brought the women from other states and forced them to dance in front of the customers to lure them to shower money on them, and buy more liquor, said the police. A total of 54 customers were found during the raid carried out on Saturday evening and they have been booked. A total of 19 girls have been rescued during the raid, and were taken to State home for women for counselling and rehabilitation.

Similar raids were carried out at Club-7 situated in Amarjyothi layout in Halasuru in the wee hours of Sunday, and three people running the show were arrested. The police found 118 customers, and 55 women forced to work as dance bar girls .

The customers booked during the raids were men and women from different countries including Sudan, Yemen, and Thailand.

The police subjected some customers to medical examination based on their rude, and suspicious behaviour during the raid. The police suspect that they were under the influence of narcotics, and are awaiting medical reports for further investigations.