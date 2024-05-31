ADVERTISEMENT

CCB raids on ‘illegal immigrants’ in Bengaluru

Published - May 31, 2024 03:41 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Central Crime Branch on Thursday carried out a series of raids at six places across the city and allegedly found 25 Bangladeshi nationals staying here illegally.

The raids were carried out at Ramamurthynagar, Marathahalli, Bellandur, Varthur, and Hebbagodi where they were living in makeshift houses and were involved in garbage collection and segregation or working as manual labourers and domestic help.

The police detained five of the immigrants and three of them are allegedly facing criminal charges. According to the police, two of the accused have been arrested in a robbery case. The officials searched their sheds and seized documents and mobile phones.

Officials said five alleged illegal immigrants fled and efforts were on to track them down.

