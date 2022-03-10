CCB raids bar, rescues 64 women

The Central Crime Branch police raided a bar and restaurant in Gandhi Nagar and has rescued 64 women who were allegedly forced to dance to lure customers. Six employees of the bar were arrested during the raid on Wednesday.

The police team also booked 74 customers at the bar and seized ₹1.3 lakh in cash. “The women were employed as bartenders but were forced to dance in front of the customers for money,” said a police officer.

Inquiries revealed that the women had been brought from Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and also from parts of Karnataka. “They were promised decent jobs but were made to dance instead,” the police officer added. “The owner of the bar who is absconding also violated Occupation Certification (OC) conditions by organising illegal events at the restaurant. We will be writing to the BBMP to cancel the OC and seal the premises,” the officer said.