CCB quizzes Indrajit Lankesh

Film-maker Indrajit Lankesh, who appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Monday, was questioned by the officials of the Anti-Narcotics Wing for over five hours before recording his statement.
Sources said Mr. Lankesh handed over details such as video clip, photographs and other material to corroborate his claims about the involvement of many film industry members in the drug racket. The police have videorecorded his statement and also taken a written statement.
Later, Mr. Lankesh told the media that he stands by his earlier statements.
“Though many people have vented their ire on me for speaking about the drug menace in the industry, I have not sought police protection,” he said, adding that instead, he had requested them to probe in detail.
Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, said: “We will inquire into it and take appropriate legal action. We appreciate that he came forward to give us information. We request others also to share any information and support us in our fight against drugs.”
Meanwhile, NCB officials intensified investigations to track down the peddlers who were in touch with the three accused who were arrested.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath