CCB quizzes Indrajit Lankesh

Film-maker Indrajit Lankesh, who appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Monday, was questioned by the officials of the Anti-Narcotics Wing for over five hours before recording his statement.

Sources said Mr. Lankesh handed over details such as video clip, photographs and other material to corroborate his claims about the involvement of many film industry members in the drug racket. The police have videorecorded his statement and also taken a written statement.

Later, Mr. Lankesh told the media that he stands by his earlier statements.

“Though many people have vented their ire on me for speaking about the drug menace in the industry, I have not sought police protection,” he said, adding that instead, he had requested them to probe in detail.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, said: “We will inquire into it and take appropriate legal action. We appreciate that he came forward to give us information. We request others also to share any information and support us in our fight against drugs.”

Meanwhile, NCB officials intensified investigations to track down the peddlers who were in touch with the three accused who were arrested.