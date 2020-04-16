CCB questions Muthappa Rai for two hours

Central Crime Branch officials on Thursday questioned activist Muthappa Rai for two hours to ascertain his alleged association with underworld operative Ravi Pujari, who was arrested in February this year. As Mr. Rai was unwell, a team of officials went to his house to question him.
According to CCB officials who had interrogated Mr. Pujari, the two men had reportedly met abroad many times in the past. “The investigation will be about their association and dealings,” a senior police officer said.
The CCB are also questioning Mr. Rai about the murder of builder Subbaraju in 2001, where he was the accused but had been acquitted. Mr. Pujari is also an accused in the case.
