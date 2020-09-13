Drug case | CCB questions Congress leader

A team of officials visited the leader, Girish Gadigeppa, to question him at his residence and recorded his statement

Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Sunday questioned a Congress leader in Hubballi after they allegedly found him linked with actor Ragini Dwivedi, who has been arrested in connection with a drug racket.

A team of officials visited the leader, Girish Gadigeppa, to question him at his residence and recorded his statement. This is the first time the CCB has questioned a politician in connection with the case so far.

According to sources, Gadigeppa’s name cropped up during the course of investigation. The police found his photographs with Ragini. Gadigeppa had accompanied Ragini on a trip to Goa, and the police suspect that he may have links with Ragini’s dealings.

Since the racket came to light, investigating agencies have been indicating that many high-profile names could be involved. They have been looking at possible links to politicians’ children, among others.