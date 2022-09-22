Karnataka

“PayCM” poster case: CCB begins probe, detains two Congress members

Posters displaying ‘PayCM’ with a photo of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on a QR code seen near his house in Bengaluru.

Posters displaying ‘PayCM’ with a photo of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on a QR code seen near his house in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

CCB officials stepped up investigations into the ‘PayCM posters' and detained two members of the Congress party linked to the case.

The opposition Congress had on Wednesday launched a campaign against the government and put up posters across the city with a QR code and a photo of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai with the message “40% accepted here”.

The detained persons have been taken to High Grounds and Sadashivanagar police stations, where cases have been registered, for questioning.

As many as three cases have been registered across the city, which were later referred to the CCB. The CCB officials are now verifying the CCTV footage in and around the areas where posters have been put up.


