ADVERTISEMENT

CCB police seizes truck with 250 bags of PDS rice

January 10, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The City Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths seized a truck transporting 250 bags of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice without valid permit.

According to senior CCB officials, the truck was transporting the rice from the Food Corporation of India’s warehouse in Mysuru to a rice mill in Mandya on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the CCB sleuths intercepted the truck on the service road of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway just outside Mysuru.

As there was no valid permit for transportation of the rice, the truck with the rice bags – about 250 bags of 50 kgs each – was seized while the truck driver was arrested. A food inspector also reached the spot to examine the seized truck and the rice bags.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The truck driver, truck and rice bags were transferred to the custody of the Metagalli police, which has registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US