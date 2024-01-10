CCB police seizes truck with 250 bags of PDS rice

January 10, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The City Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths seized a truck transporting 250 bags of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice without valid permit.

According to senior CCB officials, the truck was transporting the rice from the Food Corporation of India’s warehouse in Mysuru to a rice mill in Mandya on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the CCB sleuths intercepted the truck on the service road of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway just outside Mysuru.

As there was no valid permit for transportation of the rice, the truck with the rice bags – about 250 bags of 50 kgs each – was seized while the truck driver was arrested. A food inspector also reached the spot to examine the seized truck and the rice bags.

The truck driver, truck and rice bags were transferred to the custody of the Metagalli police, which has registered a case.