CCB police nab proclaimed offender missing for six years  

March 29, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Monday nabbed a proclaimed offender who was accused in 108 cases and had not appeared in court for six years.

In 2009-10, as many as 108 cases were filed against Ashwak Ahmed in three police stations – Ramamurthynagar, Indiranagar, and Ashoknagar – on the charges of conning several people of crores of rupees by illegally selling agricultural land as revenue sites through his organisation called Granite Properties.

The CCB later took up the case and filed a chargesheet against Ahmed under IPC section 420, IPC section 192(A) and B Land Revenue Acts and produced him in the court. “The trial began in 2016 and he secured a bail in the court. However, after that he did not appear in court and hence, the court declared him as a proclaimed offender,” said S.D. Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner of Police, heading the CCB division.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CCB police formed a special team and took details of various proclaimed offenders as well as absconding criminals over time. “The team worked continuously on the case for around two to three weeks and those efforts yielded in him finally getting caught,” said Mr. Sharanappa.