CCB officials raid shop

January 28, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Economic Offences Wing of the Central Crime Branch on Saturday raided a shop in K.S. Garden, Lalbagh Road, which was allegedly manufacturing steel goods and products and selling them under the names of reputed companies. Based on a complaint, a team of police raided Kolkata Pipe Fitting shops and seized the material worth ₹9,69,600. The police also arrested a person running the shop

