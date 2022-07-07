CCB officials arrest rowdy for peddling drugs

The narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a rowdy-sheeter and recovered 1 kg each of hashish oil and marijuana worth ₹80 lakh from him .

The accused Muddassir, a resident of Commercial Street having over half-a-dozen criminal cases pending against him, was caught red-handed while he was waiting for his clients to deliver the drugs in K.R. Puram, the police said.

The accused confessed to the police that he had sourced the drugs from his contact in Andhra Pradesh and was selling it to his clients, who are employees of private companies and students.

The police also recovered a bike and a phone from him and are investigating further to track down his network. The accused was earlier booked under a similar offence in Malur, Banaswadi, HAL, and Vyalikaval.