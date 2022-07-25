CCB nabs terror suspect in Bengaluru

The accused, a native of Assam, had been working as a food delivery executive since one year and living in a rented house in Tilaknagar

In a joint operation with central agencies, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials arrested a terror suspect who had taken shelter in the city and had been working as a food delivery executive since one year.

The accused, Akhtar Hussain , 23, a native of Assam, was living with four others in a rented house in Tilaknagar.

According to officials, the accused was in constant touch with a terror organisation through his Telegram account and social media, and was planning a meeting soon to discuss about possible subversive activities.

The CCB team kept a close watch on his activities for a few days, before arresting him on Sunday night. The police have also taken his roommates into custody for questioning.

Another terror suspect held

This is the second such incident reported in the city in recent times. On June 3, the city police, with a special team from Jammu and Kashmir, had arrested Talib Hussain, an alleged member of the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, from a residential locality in Okalipuram.

The suspect was living with his family and working as a labourer in the city. A self-styled commander of the terror outfit, Talib is wanted in connection with the targeted killing of Hindus in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra lauded the city police for their efforts to contain terror and subversive activities.