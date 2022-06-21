CCB, military intelligence unit unearth illegal telephone exchange

In a joint operation by the Military Intelligence Southern Command and Central Crime Branch (CCB), officers raided four locations in the Bagalgunte Main Road area and found a Kerala-based person illegally creating a telephone exchange, placing several mobile SIM cards in electronic devices, converting foreign phone calls into local calls, defrauding the telecommunication network, and disrupting the country's security.

The accused Sharafudeen, 41, from Wayanad, Kerala, was said to be operating the exchange for a few months now. Preliminary investigations revealed that he used 58 electronic devices to install 2,144 SIM cards in four locations.

The CCB officials have registered a case with the Bengaluru city cyber crime police station and are continuing their investigation.