CCB files chargesheet against Chaitra and aides

November 09, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - Bengaluru

Close to two months after the arrest of right-wing activist Chaitra and her associates for cheating a businessman of ₹5 crore promising an MLA ticket from BJP, the CCB officials filed a chargesheet against them at 3rd ACMM court on Wednesday.

The officials filed around 8,000 pages of chargesheet containing over 68 witness statements along with the statement of the accused and complainants and the supporting evidence in the form of audio and video clips. The mobile data retrieved, chat history, and other digital evidence will corroborate their criminal activities and conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, cheating and impersonation, chargesheet alleged.

The accused, including Chaitra, Srikanth, Gagan Kadur, Halashri seer, and Dhanraj, are among the seven people named in the chargesheet for cheating Govinda Babu Pujary by promising an MLA ticket and claiming that they have close proximity with RSS and top BJP leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CCB officials recovered ₹4.11 crore, including ₹1.8 crore, from Chaitra, where she invested in a cooperative bank and used the rest of the money on buying a brand new car and also spent the money on the construction of a house. The police also recovered cash worth ₹20 lakhs and valuables worth ₹26 lakh from her.

Right now, Chaitra and her associates are in judicial custody, waiting for CCB to complete the investigation and file chargesheet so that they could apply for bail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.