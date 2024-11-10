CCB cracks down on fake degree certificate racket

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has intensified its investigation to apprehend a man accused of selling counterfeit degree certificates from various universities. The racket came to light after a city-based media house, acting on a tip-off, conducted a sting operation. The investigation revealed that the accused, identified as Mohan from Sunkadakatte, was selling fake educational certificates for degrees such as B.Tech, B.Pharm, and even LLB from colleges across the country.

“It was a brisk business, with certificates selling like hotcakes,” said a police officer. He explained that customers could simply pay a fee, specify the desired course, and receive a certificate complete with seals, signatures, and logos within days — without needing to enrol or attend classes.

During the sting operation, the media house acquired eight to ten fake certificates, ranging from high school diplomas to professional degrees like B.Tech, BCA, LLB, B.Com, and B.Sc. These certificates were allegedly issued by institutions in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and schools in Hubballi, Karnataka.

According to the police, several recipients of these counterfeit certificates have secured jobs in private firms. Investigators suspect that Mohan is not acting alone and that others, possibly linked to the colleges, are involved in the scam. The investigation is ongoing.

This isn’t the first time CCB has uncovered such a racket. Last year, they dismantled a similar operation and arrested a gang responsible for printing and selling fake degree certificates in the city.

In January 2023, CCB officials arrested a man during raids on five institutions accused of selling counterfeit university degrees for several years. The raid led to the seizure of 6,846 fake certificates from 15 reputed universities, along with 22 laptops, a printer, several computers, and 13 mobile phones.

The institutions that were raided included three software firms and two fake colleges: Quest Technologies in Rajaji Nagar, System Quest in JP Nagar, Arohi Institute in Bhadrappa Layout, Vishwajyoti College in Dasarahalli, and Benaka College in Vijayanagar. The prime suspect, identified as Vikas Bhagwat, allegedly ran a systematic operation designed to evade law enforcement. The fake degrees were purportedly issued in the names of prestigious institutions such as Bangalore University, Annamalai University, Sikkim University, Venkateshwara University, and Mangalore University.