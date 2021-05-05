CCB conducts search operations in eight BBMP war rooms, 4 arrested

The Central Crime Branch police on Wednesday arrested four people in connection with the bed allotment scam. Police teams conducted search operations across eight Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike war rooms in the city before detaining staff for questioning. As many as seven people, including two doctors, have been questioned.

A police officer part of the investigations said that there appears to be software discrepancies in the blocking and unblocking of beds. Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police , said two FIRs have been registered as part of the investigation. The identities of the arrested are yet to be revealed.

The arrests come a day after BJP legislators uncovered an alleged scam in the BBMP south zone war room where beds were blocked and later sold. The same day, the Jayanagar police conducted a sting and arrested social worker Nethravathy and her nephew Rohith Kumar for allegedly selling beds for anywhere from ₹20,000 to ₹40,000. The police claim that the duo have contacts with war room staff and doctors.

CCB officials, who have taken over the case, have also taken custody of Nethrvathy and Rohith. “Many touts who are part of the racket have switched off their phones and are on the run. Efforts are on to track them down to ascertain their involvement,” a senior police officer said.