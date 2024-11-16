ADVERTISEMENT

CCB busts horse race betting racket, arrests two

Updated - November 16, 2024 09:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The City Crime Branch (CCB) in Mysuru has busted an horse race betting racket in the city by raiding a house in Hebbal recently.

A statement from the police said the main accused was running an illegal horse race betting racket from the house in Hebbal 2nd phase, in Mysuru by procuring information about the results of races held at Mysuru Race Course through a friend.

The accused used his mobile phone to get the public to place bets for the horse races.

Upon receiving information of the illegal gambling through horse race betting, the CCB police raided the house on November 13 arrested the accused. The police also seized two mobile phones, one electronic tablet and other gadgets used in the horse race betting racket.

A case in the regard has been booked in Hebbal police station.

