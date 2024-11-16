 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CCB busts illegal horse race betting racket, arrests two

Published - November 16, 2024 08:09 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The City Crime Branch (CCB) in Mysuru has busted an illegal horse race betting racket in the city by raiding a house in Hebbal in the city recently.

A statement from the police said the main accused was running an illegal horse race betting racket from the house in Hebbal 2nd phase, in Mysuru by procuring information about the results of races held at Mysuru Race Course through a friend.

The accused used his mobile phone to get the public to place bets for the horse races.

Upon receiving information of the illegal gambling through horse race betting, the CCB police raided the house on November 13 arrested the accused. The police also seized two mobile phones, one electronic tablet and other gadgets used in the illegal horse race betting racket.

A case in the regard has been booked in Hebbal police station.

Published - November 16, 2024 08:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.