CCB busts gang cheating people with RBI fake grant

March 23, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Thursday unearthed a racket and arrested a gang of eight who were cheating businessmen luring them with a fake RBI letter head claiming grants of several crores for a science project.

The accused used to approach gullible businessmen luring them with the fake RBI letter with a forged logo claiming that they have been given a grant of ₹75,000 crore for an “atomic energy” project and needed initial deposits of a few lakhs to get the grants released. The accused lured the businessmen to pay in lakhs so that they could share part of the grant with them in crores.

Lured by the talks and the fake documents, a businessman in Rajarajeshwarinagar paid ₹40 lakh to the accused anticipating return of ₹7.5 crore.

However, realising that he had been cheated, the businessman filed a complaint with the Rajarajeshwarinagar police recently. The case was later taken up by the CCB, who tracked down the accused and arrested them. The police seized ₹11.5 lakh cash, bank deposits worth ₹16.3 lakh, fake letterheads of RBI with logos, and a car used by the accused.

The police suspect that the gang has cheated many people using similar modus operandi. The police have warned the public not to heed to such tricks and call the police if they come across such conmen.