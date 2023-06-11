CCB busts drug racket

June 11, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The anti-narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday raided a hotel in Ramamurthy Nagar here and arrested four drug peddlers who were operating a racket from there.

Based on a tip-off, a police team, led by inspector Mohammed Mukarram, raided a hotel room and caught the accused along with four kg of marijuana and 48 gm of MDMA and ecstasy pills; four mobile phones were also seized from them.

A probe revealed that the accused, identified as Thoufeeq, 26, Ansal Rahman, 25, and Ashish Sarkar, 25, from Assam, and Bauri Das from Odisha were peddling drugs for their employer, identified as Vishnu from Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused sold 10 gm of marijuana for ₹3,000 while each pill of MDMA or ecstasy was sold at rates between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000. The accused said that they were working on commission basis, and Vishnu would supply them drugs through his contacts.

The total worth of seized drugs is estimated to be worth ₹21 lakh. The accused have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and efforts are on to track down Vishnu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.