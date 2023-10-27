ADVERTISEMENT

CCB busted drug racket, arrest 10 peddlers

October 27, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing the crackdown on drug menace in the city, officials of the Central Crime Branch have arrested 10 peddlers, including seven foreign nationals, and recovered synthetic drugs worth over ₹5 crore from them. The drive was carried in the last 15 days across the city based on specific inputs.

Among the seized drugs, the police said that they have recovered 3.8 kg of MDMA crystals and 5.1 kilos of Marijuana among other narcotics. According to the police, the arrested accused are part of a larger international narcotics network and source the drugs from their contacts elsewhere in the country, to smuggle into the city.

They were operating in Kadugodi, K.R. Puram, Soladevanahalli , HSR Layout, Whitefield, Banaswadi, and Parappana Agarahara areas, police said. The CCB officials also recovered nine mobile phones and analysing them to ascertain their contacts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US