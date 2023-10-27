HamberMenu
CCB busted drug racket, arrest 10 peddlers

October 27, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing the crackdown on drug menace in the city, officials of the Central Crime Branch have arrested 10 peddlers, including seven foreign nationals, and recovered synthetic drugs worth over ₹5 crore from them. The drive was carried in the last 15 days across the city based on specific inputs.

Among the seized drugs, the police said that they have recovered 3.8 kg of MDMA crystals and 5.1 kilos of Marijuana among other narcotics. According to the police, the arrested accused are part of a larger international narcotics network and source the drugs from their contacts elsewhere in the country, to smuggle into the city.

They were operating in Kadugodi, K.R. Puram, Soladevanahalli , HSR Layout, Whitefield, Banaswadi, and Parappana Agarahara areas, police said. The CCB officials also recovered nine mobile phones and analysing them to ascertain their contacts.

