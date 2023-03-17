ADVERTISEMENT

CCB arrests two trying to sell Shaligram stones worth ₹2 crore

March 17, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested two persons who were trying to sell two Shaligram stones worth ₹2 crore at a private hotel in Rajajinagar. The accused were identified as Manoj, 57, and Aditya Sagar Jawalkar, 37.

The accused were trying to sell the stones to the public, convincing them that the stones are lucky and a form of Vishnu brought from Gomathi river of Gujarat.

The CCB police, who got the information, raided the hotel and arrested the accused and recovered the Shaligram stones. An FIR has been registered at Rajajinagar police station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US