CCB arrests two persons for peddling drugs

November 15, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday arrested two business management students turned habitual peddlers and recovered 11.3 gram of synthetic drugs worth ₹5 lakh from them.

The accused are S. Vishnu Priya, 22, from Kottayam, and her friend Sigil Verghese from Coimbatore. Both did their business management at a private college and worked in a private company for a few months before starting to peddle drugs full time. They lived in a rented accommodation and worked as tattoo artistes to cover up their actual business, a police officer said.

The accused were earlier arrested by the police in a similar case and after coming out of prison, they continued to peddle drugs to their clients. The seized drugs include MDMA crystals, ecstasy pills, and LSD strips, the officer added.

The accused, according to the police, are part of an inter-State drug peddling racket having links with a few African nationals who are drug peddlers, and those from Kerala. The duo was arrested in an NDPS Act case and further investigations are on to ascertain their network.