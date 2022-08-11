CCB arrests two mobile phone snatchers, 512 phones recovered

August 11, 2022 20:14 IST

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Thursday busted an inter-State mobile phone snatching racket and arrested two persons who were part of the eight-member gang.

Mubarak Pasha, 27, from Padarayanapura, and his associate Ajaz, 40, from Shivajinagar, robbed mobile phones from people in and around the city and sold them in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi through their contacts, the police said, adding that the accused are habitual offenders involved in several robbery cases and had been arrested before. But after coming out on bail, the accused continued to rob and sell mobile phones.

Based on the series of such incidents in the city, the CCB formed a special team led by DCP S.D. Sharanappa and Inspector Hazrath KIlledar to track down the accused and recovered the phones worth ₹78.8 lakh. The police are on the lookout for other members of the gang.