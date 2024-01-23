CCB arrests two drug peddlers, seizes 57.7 kg of ganja worth ₹20.19 lakh

January 23, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The City Crime Branch (CCB) of Mysuru city have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered a total of 57.7 kg of ganja worth ₹ 20.19 lakh.

According to a statement here on Tuesday, the CCB sleuths arrested two persons on a scooter that did not have a registration number plate on the rear of the vehicle in Udayagiri police station limits.

When the vehicle was searched, they found one kg of ganja that the duo was transporting in the scooter. After arresting the two persons and seizing the vehicle, the CCB sleuths interrogated them.

Based on the information provided by them, the police raided a godown situated in Cauvery Nagar on Mahadevapura Main Road, where a total of 56 kg and 700 grams of ganja had been kept.

The total ganja recovered by the police is valued at ₹ 20.19 lakh, said a statement issued by the police.

