CCB arrests three house-break thieves, recover ₹1 crore worth of gold valuables

April 13, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The homicide and burglary squad of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday arrested three house-break thieves and recovered two kilos of gold valuables worth ₹1 crore from them.

The accused have been identified as Jayanthi, 32, from Tamil Nadu, Dangal Singh, 30, from Gujarat, and Amjad, 36, from the city. The accused used to operate separately using different modus operandi, said S.D. Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime.

Jayanthi is a habitual offender involved in house-break theft cases since 2016 in Hebbal, RT Nagar, and Banaswadi, and in Saidapet in Chennai. She was out on bail and had continued her criminal activities, the police said.

The accused used to move around residential areas with a baby seeking job as a domestic help and would watch over locked houses for sometime before breaking into it and stealing valuables. The officials recovered fingerprints from a crime scene, which helped the police to track her down in Tamil Nadu. The police recovered 350 gm of gold valuables from her and solved five house-break theft cases with her arrest.

Similarly, Amjad, who was involved in a double murder case reported in Bagalur in 2012 and was on out bail, continued theft, robbery, and extortion. In 2018, the Magadi road police arrested him in an attempt-to-robbery case and remanded him to judicial custody. He was again out on bail a few months ago and started breaking into locked houses to arrange money for his vices, said the police.

Dangal Singh is part of the infamous “Chaddi gang”, which operated in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. He along with his gang would move around the area to identify locked houses and steal valuables and bury them in isolated places for a few days and sleep on railway platforms to avoid undue attention. They committed a series of thefts before returning to their native place and selling the valuables to their contacts.

City Police Commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy appreciated the CCB team led by Hajaresh Killedar for cracking 15 cases in total and recovering the valuables.