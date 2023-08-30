CCB arrests rowdy under Goonda Act

August 30, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Organised Crime Wing of CCB arrested a 23-year-old rowdy-sheeter under Goonda Act for his alleged involvement in over 15 criminal cases .

According to the police, the accused Irfan Rahimullah, who was on the run after jumping bail in six cases, continued with criminal activities. The police prepared a report and submitted it to the city police commissioner seeking approval to arrest him under the Goonda Act. After obtaining approval, the OCW wing tracked down Irfan and arrested him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.