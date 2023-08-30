ADVERTISEMENT

CCB arrests rowdy under Goonda Act

August 30, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Organised Crime Wing of CCB arrested a 23-year-old rowdy-sheeter under Goonda Act for his alleged involvement in over 15 criminal cases .

According to the police, the accused Irfan Rahimullah, who was on the run after jumping bail in six cases, continued with criminal activities. The police prepared a report and submitted it to the city police commissioner seeking approval to arrest him under the Goonda Act. After obtaining approval, the OCW wing tracked down Irfan and arrested him.

