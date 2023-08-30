HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CCB arrests rowdy under Goonda Act

August 30, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Organised Crime Wing of CCB arrested a 23-year-old rowdy-sheeter under Goonda Act for his alleged involvement in over 15 criminal cases .

According to the police, the accused Irfan Rahimullah, who was on the run after jumping bail in six cases, continued with criminal activities. The police prepared a report and submitted it to the city police commissioner seeking approval to arrest him under the Goonda Act. After obtaining approval, the OCW wing tracked down Irfan and arrested him.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.