CCB arrests rowdy under Goonda Act

August 30, 2023 - Bengaluru

The Organised Crime Wing of CCB arrested a 23-year-old rowdy-sheeter under Goonda Act for his alleged involvement in over 15 criminal cases .

According to the police, the accused Irfan Rahimullah, who was on the run after jumping bail in six cases, continued with criminal activities. The police prepared a report and submitted it to the city police commissioner seeking approval to arrest him under the Goonda Act. After obtaining approval, the OCW wing tracked down Irfan and arrested him.