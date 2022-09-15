CCB arrests man selling duplicate watches of reputed brands in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 15, 2022 20:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

CCB officials arrested a man selling duplicate watches of international brands on the footpath of HKP Road in Shivaji Nagar on Thursday. Based on a tip-off, a police team arrested Syed Ahmed and seized the watches from him.

Ahmed told the police that he had sourced the watches from his contacts in Mumbai and sold it in the Shivaji Nagar area due to demand.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He was selling the watches at throwaway prices. The police suspect that he is part of an inter-State racket. The accused has been taken into custody while efforts are on to track down others who are on the run.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app