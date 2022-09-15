CCB arrests man selling duplicate watches of reputed brands in Bengaluru

CCB officials arrested a man selling duplicate watches of international brands on the footpath of HKP Road in Shivaji Nagar on Thursday. Based on a tip-off, a police team arrested Syed Ahmed and seized the watches from him.

Ahmed told the police that he had sourced the watches from his contacts in Mumbai and sold it in the Shivaji Nagar area due to demand.

He was selling the watches at throwaway prices. The police suspect that he is part of an inter-State racket. The accused has been taken into custody while efforts are on to track down others who are on the run.